3 Colours that make your room look bigger

From reds to pinks, we all want the best colour combination in our home. While some colours may appear attractive, they may make your room look cluttered and cramped. Hence, it’s always a wise choice to go with colours that might not look that vibrant but will make your home look bigger, especially if you have smaller rooms.

So, the next time you decide to paint your house, choose from these 3 colours that will make your room look bigger and spacious.

White

You can never go wrong with white. This classic, simple colour adds to the depth of your room thereby making it appear bigger and spacious. If you are struggling for space in your new home, just trust white and see the colour spread its magic. If you don’t want your house to look monotonous, you can couple the classic white with other shades of it. This will help bring you variety without having to compromise on the enlargement effect.

Light blue

Just like white, shades of light blue give your room an enlargement effect. Light colours tend to add to the dept and make the room look spacious. So, if white is not your choice of colour, light blue will also do the job for you. If you want, you can combine the two in your home and see how it goes. Apart from creating an illusion that makes your room appear bigger, it also helps spread positivity and happiness in your home. After all, light blue is such a happy colour.

Yellow

This colour of life makes your rooms look bigger in an instant. However, it can sometimes be a tricky colour to play with due to the vibrancy. So, make sure before going for this brave choice you know what kind of furniture you will pair it up with. A small mistake can leave your house in a complete mess. So, choose wisely and correctly. If the colour seems too shouty to you, choose from the different hues of the colour. A lighter shade will help you do the job without any additional risks.

