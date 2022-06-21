3 Decor ideas inspired by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's cutest baby shower

There is no better feeling than the movement of life inside you! The path of motherhood is surely filled with multiple emotions and lots of endless responsibilities but welcoming this new phase of life with your near and dear ones will fill your journey with a gala time of unforgettable memories. The cutest baby shower just like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will cheer you up while you gradually take steps towards this new voyage. Baby showers are the cutest way to shower gifts, love, and blessings to the mom-to-be and her little one. Sonam Kapoor recently had her baby shower in London and shared a sneak peek of her celebrations on social media with a galore of pictures. With aesthetic decor, cheesecake, smiles & plush greenery all around- the beautiful theme and décor of this celebrity mommy-to-be give major maternity goals to all the would-be mommies out there.

If you too want to glam up the décor of your baby shower while keeping it all neutral, intimate and cosy, then here are 3 décor ideas inspired by the Sonam Kapoor elegant baby shower.

Royal bloomy centrepieces

With beautiful dainty blooms blended with fresh and stimulating greenery, the venue of the diva’s baby shower is decked up in the invigorating and refreshing beautiful floral décor. The centrepieces with beautiful glass vases add up to the beauty while shaping everything classy and sophisticated. Make sure to go with vibrant colours to affix summer-spring vibes to your baby shower. Corals, orangish reds, warm greens and peachy pinks are perfect to adorn your venue.

Quirky tablecloth with the name of mommy-to-be

A quirky tablescape with royal golden cutlery, blue glasses and all-white tablecloth with bold circled patterns and the hand-painted names twist the afternoon baby shower ceremony up a notch. The detailing not only adds up to the décor but also incorporates a personalised touch, blissing the décor with cheerful and happy vibes. You can go with vivid colour and mish-mash it with golden tinges for a more enhanced appearance.

Table of sweet treats

A table filled with luscious snacks and cheesecakes is also spotted in the baby shower of this diva. Instead of going with big heavy meals, if you want to throw a baby shower in an unusual yet cute way, then you can opt for sweet treats and teas. Natural herbal or spicy teas can be the showstopper with multiple cupcakes, cookies, bite-size sweet treats, brownies of multiple colours and many more.

The moms-to-be deserve all the love and attention before her life gets busy around the little one. To celebrate the onset of this new journey, deck the baby shower in the sweetest way to express the love and welcome the arrival of a little member of the family.

