3 DIY recipes to make easy Potpourri at home

Potpourri is a simple and natural way to fill your home with a pleasant scent. It's made with dried ingredients like fragrant flowers, herbs, spices, and essential oils and stored in bowls to fill your home with a pleasant aroma. Traditionally, potpourris were made with roses, but nowadays, other scented flowers, as well as herbs like lavender and powdered spices like cinnamon and cloves, are commonly used. These can be used as natural room fresheners in any location or to add visual appeal, including the home or office.

Here we've compiled three easy-to-make potpourri recipes for you to try today.

1. Rose petals potpourri

Cover the tray with a thin layer of rose petals. You can also try drying some whole roses or rose buds. After that, dry the petals in a warm, dark, and dry location for 2-3 days or in a very cool oven. Place the petals in a glass jar once they have dried. To personalize your scent, add spices (such as cinnamon or cloves) or dried rosemary or lavender at this stage. Close the container and shake it gently. Place the container in a warm location for 24 hours before opening it to enjoy the fragrance.

2. Orange potpourri

Orange peel has a fresh, clean scent that fills your home with a pleasant aroma. This citrus peel is frequently added to enhance the appearance and fragrance. In order to dry them, arrange the orange peels on paper towels. Three or four layers of paper towels should be used to cover the orange peels. If your microwave does not have a carousel, microwave for five minutes at 50% power, rotating halfway through. Remove the peels and keep them in a cool, dry place for two to three days, or until they are completely dry.

3. Christmas potpourri

With the wonderful scents of cranberries, oranges, cinnamon, cloves, and rosemary, you can make your own Christmas potpourri. Simply combine the following ingredients: 3 dried orange slices, a handful of dried cranberries, 1 rosemary sprig, a scoop of whole cloves, 3-4 cinnamon sticks, and a 2′′ piece of vanilla bean. Fill a small saucepan halfway with water and bring to a boil. As needed, add more water. Enjoy the lovely Christmas fragrance!

These recipes can be ridiculously easy to prepare. And the smell and appearance of all of these ingredients are complementary.

