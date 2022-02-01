3 Easy tips to beautify your simple house

We all want the best of the décor in our homes; however, our pocket doesn’t always allow us to. That not only leaves us disappointed but envious of others’ houses. But if you think money is the only criterion to have a beautiful house, you’re wrong.

It’s just a matter of a few creative ideas and the ability to put them together that you can build your dream house without making a hole in your pocket.

Here are 3 easy tips for your rescue.

Quirk it up

An easy to give an instant make-over to your home is to decorate your walls. Use wall hangings, you will get them for as cheap as Rs 200, or even less, at a local market. Don’t go for expensive stuff, instead buy inexpensive things that are just as beautiful as the high-end ones. Another great way to beautify your home is to wall paintings. While this can be a slightly expensive option but who knows you might find them at the best prices in a local market too.

Lots of cushions

Not lots but yes, a few colourful cushions are a great inexpensive way of beautifying your house. Select vibrant colours with unique patterns and you are good to go. If you are a couch potato you will really enjoy lying over these soft, comfy cushions that are pleasing to look at too.

Bright throw blankets will be the perfect choice

If you don’t want to go too fancy yet make your house look beautiful and comfortable at the same time, throw blankets, in all the colours of the rainbow, are a perfect option. They will not only add quirk to your house but will also beautify it. However, only a couple will do. So, don’t end up stuffing your house with throw blankets because that will make your house look cluttered and messy. As they say, less is more. So, it is with throw blankets. Don’t forget to choose the best bright colour that blends in well with the rest of your home décor.

