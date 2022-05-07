3 Pocket-friendly creative decor ideas to give your home a new look

It can be difficult to create a high-end look in your home, especially if you have a limited decorating budget. Fortunately, even on a shoestring budget, you can achieve the high-end look you desire. After all, nothing can beat the feeling of walking into a brand-new house after redecorating a room.

We've gathered three budget-friendly decorating ideas that don't sacrifice style for a fresh look that's easy on the wallet.

Add a pop of colour

Paint is extremely inexpensive and makes a big difference to your beautiful home setting Right now, colour blocking is all the rage. It's not easy to paint an entire room in a single colour, but the results can be stunning. If elegance is your goal, however, there are some colours that instantly transform your space. You can choose between two colour schemes, either bold and dramatic or soft and understated. These colours will instantly add elegance to your home.

Turn plates into wall art

Don't stow away your favourite decorative plates in a cabinet or drawer. You can enjoy seeing your plates every day if you learn how to hang plates on a wall. Depending on the weight of the plates and whether you want them to be permanently attached, choose from a variety of hangers and hanging methods. When the plates are up, some hangers will be visible, while others will not.

Replace your throw pillows with the new ones

Whether you buy or make your own, throw pillows are a simple way to accessorise and brighten a room. Decorating with throw pillows will finish off any look. There are plenty of ways to style throw pillows. You can try placing two or three throw pillows at each end, with a set in the middle. You can even switch out your pillows to match the seasons. You can replace cosy velvet pillows with lighter textures like cotton for spring home decorating.

These three ways can make your home look beautiful in a very budget-friendly manner which will actually add an extra flair of elegance to your home décor.

