3 Simple tips to kick out boredom from your white room

No matter how spacious a white room looks, if not decorated well it can turn out to be simple and boring. This is where the creativity in you needs to be shown. From choosing the right colours to making sure you are not overdoing it, there’s a lot that has to be kept in mind before you take the job of decorating it in your own hand.

Here are a few tips that will help you beautify a white room without putting in much effort.

Wall hangings

Cute, quirky, and colourful wall hangings are a great way to instantly beautify a white room. You can choose from several patterns and designs and see what fits best for your plain room. However, be minimalistic and don’t flood your room with multiple wall hangings. Paintings can work just as well and will also give your room a classy and elegant feel.

Plants

White room and indoor plants are a terrific match. They not only bring positivity and freshness but also beautify your otherwise simple room. Keep them near a window or at the corners of your room. Plants are always a safe choice even if you want to go a bit overboard. However, make sure that you are taking proper care of them and not bringing them to your place only to die. Even if you plan to bring half a dozen plants, they won’t harm you.

Lamps

If that empty side table is looking like a burden on your white room, instead of throwing it away place a lamp, or two, on it. Lamps give your home or room a luxurious feel and they always work well with walls of any colour. Lamps with yellow light will make you feel comfortable and relaxed.

While these are just a few simple ways to kick out boredom from your plain white room, there are other expensive ways, too. From bringing in rugs and carpets to buying expensive wall paintings, other options, too, will work just as fine, or even better for you.

