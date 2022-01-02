Be it in our homes or lives, we all love to keep certain things close to us no matter how broken or damaged they are. The reason being they hold certain significance. So is the case with our homes. From broken jars and cracked plates to the dull and rough carpet, it’s rare that we, or our mothers, would ever throw them away. Because who knows when can we need them, right?

However, there are certain things that one shouldn’t keep in their home. Why, you ask? They are believed to bring negativity, dullness and bad vibes to your home.

Here are 3 things that you should throw away from your house right now.

Dead plants

While not many keep dead plants in their home, there are some who won’t mind keeping them for a day, or two, in the hope of them getting back to life again or just because they are too lazy to do it at the moment. However, keeping dead plants in the home may fill your house with negativity and stress. So, it’s preferable that you should throw away all the dead plants, if any, right now.

Broken or cracked mirrors

Most of us will have that one mirror in our homes that have, at least, one crack in its corners. And we don’t mind having it there. However, one should never keep broken or cracked mirrors at home no matter how precious they are for you. Not only it is dangerous to keep one, but it also negatively affects the environment in your house.

Pictures or home décor items that depict dead beings

Many of us are fans of good art, be it in any form. And sometimes our favourite piece of art may depict a dead being. While some say it’s an art and does not have anything to do with real life, others debate saying it may emit bad vibes. While death, definitely, is a natural process and a part of our lives, there’s nothing wrong with being on the safer side. So, if you have any artworks that depict dead beings, it’s better to remove them, or, at least, keep them at a place where it doesn’t have direct contact with your day-to-day life. Because, after all, your life does get impacted by the surroundings you live in. So, make sure the environment at your home is positive, happy and motivating.

