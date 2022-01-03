3 Ways to give your home a cosy feel

Getting back to a cosy home and a steaming cup of coffee after a long day at work is what most of us want at the end of the day. However, if your home doesn’t give you the right feels, no matter how hard you try to unwind, you will end up feeling uncomfortable and exhausted, in some cases.

This is why it’s important that while designing or decorating your house, you should keep it in mind to give it a cosy feel.

Here are 3 ways that will help you give your home a cosy feel.

Furry throw blankets will give you the right feel

A cosy furry and ultra-soft blanket on your sofa is all that you need to give your house a warm and cosy feel. If you live in cold places, it will feel like heaven. If you are a Mumbaikar who is spared from the chilly winter you can choose other varieties. A throw blanket not only makes you feel at home but is the right option for the people who want to spend most of the time relaxing on their comfortable couches.

Scented candles will add to the warmth

From Lavender to Vanilla, choose your perfect flavour and light a scented candle in your home. This gives your home a warm and fresh feeling at the same time. You will feel relaxed, calm and even clear-headed. If by any chance, you don’t want a scented candle, chances of which are, of course, very less, you can light basic candles in your house. And once you are addicted to this cosy feeling there’s no looking back.

Rugs will add a pinch of cosiness

Furry rugs are the best way to give your house a cosy feel. This inexpensive way of adding warmth and comfort to your house in an instant can never go wrong. So, fill up your living room with rugs of your choice and see the difference. If rugs are not your thing, an alternative can be lots of cushions. While this may take an extra bit of space and can also make your house look cluttered, if not managed well, it will help you achieve a similar feeling.

