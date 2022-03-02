3 Ways to infuse cheerful cherry red hues in your home

When you hope to make a statement with your home interiors, bold colours are a great place to begin. Think of some deeply saturated hues to design a home full of vibrant color and energies. This could be fuschia with a starry midnight blue or even a stormy grey or cherry red. Well, if cherry red is your pick, then here are a few suave ways you can use this color for your home interiors so that it doesn’t come off gaudy or even too ostentatious!

Opt for a textured wall or cherry hued mural

Textured walls are a great way to add character and colour to the room without compromising too much space or committing to a permanent feature like furniture. You can even opt for an artsy mural in a tomato or cherry red hue as a statement piece in your bedroom. You can make one of the walls have such a design, while letting the others be a tame apple white or teal color. This can be a refreshing change of pace.

Bring home a cherry red loveseat

Whether you’re furnishing a teenager’s bedroom or a young adult’s living room, getting a statement piece of furniture like a cherry red loveseat is a neat plan. Some choose a red bean bag, while others choose a custom lounger made in the shape of plump lips for cushioned comfort. Having a fun wallpaper to match right behind the loveseat can add a youthful vibe to the room.

Introduce a pop of colour with curtains

Should you be afraid to make a commitment with red furniture or walls, you can always bring home plush velvet curtains that are heavy duty and block out much of the noise from the street. As curtains are versatile you can put them up in another room from time to time or even change them for another color to keep things interesting.

Use these fun ways to add vibrance and a cheery vibe to your home!

Also Read: 4 Eye-popping ways to include the colour blue in your home