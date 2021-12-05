3 Ways to know your house is a victim of bad vibes

No matter how many luxurious 5-star hotels and guest houses we stay in if there’s one place that we always look forward to going back it has to be our home. Whether it’s a small cluttered apartment or a spacious bungalow, the feeling of having a house to stay in is irreplaceable.

If we ask what comes to your mind when we say home, most of you will answer with positivity, comfort, happiness, family, and love. What if we say, your house can also be a victim of bad vibes? After all, there’s a reason why people hang Evil Eye Warders in front of and inside their homes.

But how do you find out if your house is surrounded by bad vibes? Here are a few ways that may help.

You feel anxious and depressed when at home

If there’s a constant feeling of fear, anxiety, and depression whenever you are at home, there are high chances your house might be having bad vibes. While there can be several other reasons, too, that may trigger such feelings, bad vibes at home are more common. Just to get sure about it, journal your feelings when you are at home alone, with someone and when you are outside. See the difference in your mood. If you sense fear and anxiety at home, no matter if you are alone or not, and feel okay whenever you step out, this might be an indication of the bad vibes.

The environment feels heavy

Even if you don’t experience feelings like anxiety and depression, but the environment at home feels heavy or gloomy, something might be wrong with the kind of vibes your house must be having. Sit alone and experience the environment, if the feeling of comfort and peace doesn’t hit you, you may want to give your house a clean-up from all the negative vibes.

You are unable to have a peaceful sleep

If you find yourself scrolling through social media at 3 AM for no reason, and sleep seems to have parted ways from you, this is, again, an indication of the bad vibes in your house. Even if you are physically unable to feel them, your conscience may feel it and as a reflex, your sleep gets compromised. While this can also be attributed to increased screen time and over-exertion, however, it is preferable that you don’t neglect the presence of bad vibes, too.

