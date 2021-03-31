4 AFFORDABLE Ways to decorate your backyard

Your backyard is a space that has a lot of potential to look dreamy, cosy and breathtakingly beautiful. So try these 4 budget-friendly and creative ways to decorate your backyard and make it look warm and stunning.

Your backyard is probably the most under-utilised area. With the work-from-home and the pandemic, most of us are spending an increasingly high amount of time at home these days. At such times, it only makes sense to make the most of your outdoor living space and give it a much-needed makeover!

Giving it a makeover doesn’t mean buying expensive and luxurious things, but it simply means using your creativity to make the most of the space and turning it into a cosy and magical space. So here are some budget-friendly ideas to decorate your backyard and turn it into a beautiful, private and breathtaking space!

Decorate your fence

Who says your fence has to be that boring brown? Get those spray paint cans and paint your fence in bright colours or decorate them with some stickers to perk it up and make your backyard look inviting and colourful.

Incorporate some comfy seating

Decorating your backyard will no serve any purpose if you can’t sit there and enjoy the stunning surroundings. So include some comfortable seating in your backyard that is fuss-free and affordable. You can add a mattress or a futon and cosy it up with some quirky throw pillows.

Add potted plants

Adding plants is a great way to add some character to your backyard without burning a hole in your pocket. Decorate your backyard by adding some bright-coloured potted plants like sunflower, rose, white lily, etc to add some colour and to make your backyard look bright and vibrant.

Add string lights

Nothing sets the mood better than the right lighting. So use those dreamy string lights and casually drape them around your freshly painted fence or your bright-coloured potted plants to create a cosy, warm and gorgeous ambiance.

Credits :Pexels

