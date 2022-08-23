4 Beautiful coffee station decor ideas for your kitchen

Pouring and sipping a cuppa of coffee is the perfect way to start the morning. Not only morning, brewing a cup of coffee at any time of the day is just a perfect way to calm your senses and uplift your intellect. While certainly, a cup of coffee freshens you up, spilt milk, and cluttered cabinets with unused coffee bags are something that can wreak havoc on your abode. Carving out a dedicated space in your home to prepare a steeping mug of coffee can ease your work. You can even fill this place with all your coffee essentials and can sip in style in your personal barista. There are varied ways to style a coffee station in your house. All you require is a small nook to curate your personal coffee corner. Let your coffee station speaks for your love of coffee with these highly functional, easy-to-install and beautiful coffee station ideas mentioned below.

1. Cabinet or closet coffee station

If you don’t want to put a lot of effort then transforming a spare closet or slim cabinet into a makeshift coffee station is something you should definitely consider. Cover the front with coffee-inspired quotes or wallpapers while dotting the shelves with embellished accents. Stock up your favourite coffee staples like hand-frother, machine, sugar, a box of coffee etc.

2. Wooden shelf coffee bar

You can place multiple wooden shelves at an equivalent distance as it offers indefinite chances: place coffee mugs, stick syrups and shelf-stable creamers on varied ridges along with posters, frames or wooden signs as per your liking. Save some space to place the coffee machine and it is all set.

3. Vintage coffee bar

Converting a spare corner into a minibar or coffee station is another fun way to cover it like a pro while sprucing the appearance of your kitchen or any space. All you have to do is just cover the cabinets with rustic and shabby chic wallpapers to stand out your coffee station and this renovated corner becomes a perfect spot for all your precious glassware and smitten your guests like nothing else. Incorporate a playful colour, some wooden trays, a variety of glass vases, coffee mugs, mason jars, some fruits and mini green plants for a dramatic look. Give space to some mirrored artefacts for an extra pop of stylishness.

4. Sleek cart coffee corner

For a super quick and easy version of the coffee station, go for a white bar cart and place all of your coffee must-haves in it. Play up with some fun containers, quotes and messages to make your coffee cart look organised and colourful.

