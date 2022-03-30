4 Beautiful takeaways from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s luxurious Bandra house

It's no secret that celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are fitness aficionados, and their lives are living proof of the importance they place on yoga, pilates, aerobics, and other forms of wellness. The couple's Bandra house is a snug retreat away from the shutterbugs, with wood finishes, soothing lighting, and earthy touches.

Explore the 4 takeaways from the couple's house below, from the huge terrace garden that doubles as Grover's workout and painting studio to their cozy living room.

1. An open patio that offers tranquil space for yourself

Karan frequently works out on his terrace, which also serves as a yoga studio, a terrace garden, a comfortable sitting place, and a painting studio. The pair has constructed wooden panels that provide them with seclusion from their neighbors while not impeding the flow of fresh air. The prominent features of this room are oversized potted plants, rattan outdoor seats, and brick walls, which give it a contemporary feel.

2. A minimalistic bedroom with king-size bed

The plush bedroom of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover is well-lit and woodsy. Earthy browns infuse the bedroom with energy and warmth, which are always welcome in a room, regardless of the season. The couple has also gone for a more understated look, with warm-colored drapes, pillows, and upholstery.

3. A grand entrance that makes up for a memorable foyer

The couple has utilized their prominent entrance space to add elegant decor details that helps to elevate the overall ambience of their home. The entrance to the couple's home is made out of textured walls with recessed lighting above that fills the space with warm yellow sunlight. It's a well-lit place with strong lighting that's ideal for taking shots.

4. A cozy living room with a chic photo wall

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's living room’s wall is filled with their monkey love and memories. The walls are painted in neutral colours and accented with dark wooden elements. In the living area, there is also a grey couch with sequined pillows. The curated collection of their images and most lovely moments, however, is what draws the most attention. Colourful books and cuddly toys are also displayed on a shelf rack next to the entertainment console. This aspect of the apartment also has floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing lots of natural light into the couple's home.

The couple's hope undoubtedly provides infinite inspiration for your next home décor!

