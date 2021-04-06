4 Budget friendly ideas to create a stunning and AESTHETIC bedroom wall

Your bedroom wall is the first thing that people notice when they enter your room. It thus needs to be peppy, quirky and aesthetic! Here are some great ideas to perk up your bedroom wall and decorate it without burning a hole in your pocket.

Your bedroom is undoubtedly the room that you spend most of your time in. It is the place where you relax, unwind and take a break from the outside world. With the ongoing pandemic, the work-from-home and online classes, you are bound to spend much more amount of time than usual in your room. In such a case, it only makes sense to perk up your bedroom walls and give them a fresh and quirky vibe.

While the entire bedroom should be colourful, bright and vibrant, The bedroom wall is the most important wall of the room and thus, requires tons of love and attention! So check out these budget-friendly but quirky and creative ways to perk up your bedroom wall.

Hang a rug

Who says rugs are only meant for the floor? Break the conventions and hang a bright-coloured rug on your bedroom wall as a dreamy, aesthetic yet budget-friendly bedroom wall decor!

Create a personalised collage

The collage can be of anything, from pictures of you with your family and friends, to a collection of your favourite posters. Create a personalised collage by choosing 20-30 best posters/pictures and attach them to a string or pin them together on a pinboard and hang it on your bedroom wall! You can also drape some string lights on it to make it look even dreamier!

A little greenery goes a long way

Plants are a great way to perk up any area and add greenery. While choosing plants to hang on your bedroom wall, go for the ones that are small in size and do not require much light. You can also paint your old mugs in quirky colours and use them to pot the plants in.

Peel and stick wallpaper to the rescue!

Peel and stick wallpaper is cheap, easily available and great for a quick yet significant change. It is available in a variety of colours and patterns and you can choose the one that best complements the colours of your room.

Credits :Pexels

