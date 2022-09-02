4 Chic ideas to make your wardrobe stylish and stand out

Wardrobes or closets can do a lot more than just being a space of storage for your clothes! If adorned rightly a closet can become a stylish statement for your space and can enhance its appearance like a pro! Customising the wardrobe designs according to your personal choices is one of the best ways to reflect your personality in your abode while making it stand-in like a chic and trending element of décor in your dwelling. If you don’t know how to deck your wardrobe and make it stand out then scroll down and have a glance at 4 chic ideas to make your closet modish.

Mirrored doors

Mirrors have always been the smartest element to expand the space of your room and the doors that are affixed with mirrors provide even added gains. Accompany mirrors with big prints, quirky frames, ornaments and stickers that too organized in numerous forms, outlines and styles to accentuate the overall appearance. You can also opt for a floor-to-ceiling mirrored closet for added elegance while making your room look far more spacious.

Fluted wardrobe design

Fluted detailing has gained much momentum recently because of its chic yet trendy appearance. Not only does it adds up texture and interest to the wardrobe but it also spruces up the look of your space elegantly. No matter whether you have traditional or modern furnishings, the fluted finish brings a flair of character and charm to the wardrobe.

All-white closet

A chic all-white closet is in style these days! It can easily blend well with anything and everything and accentuate the look while depicting all the contemporary vibes. Elegant lighting fixtures, cornice moulding, fluted columns, and frosted glass cupboard doors can also be fixed for an attractive decorative closet.

LED light strips

If you have a lacklustre closet with a budgetary constraint, then one of the best ways to spruce up the appearance is by adding a LED strip on the corners to bring visual interest to it. A warm yellow LED light fills in the monotonous gap while making your space all elegant. Not only it set the tone rightly but it also decks up your space while dappering it in super-contemporary feels.

If you have a tedious closet then try blending its look with the above-mentioned ideas and do let us know which one you like the most.

