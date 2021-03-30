4 CLEVER Ways to organise your fridge and save yourself from the trouble

Organising the refrigerator is no child’s play as it is the place where everything, from leftover and vegetables to exotic ingredients and condiments is stored. So to make your job easier, we have for you some simple and convenient ways to organise your fridge.

Every time you open the refrigerator door, you see a mess on each shelf and think of organising it when you get time. And finally, when you do take up the task, you don’t know where to start! Organising the refrigerator is no child’s play! It is a pretty hard job to check the expiry dates of each product and throwing them away, checking the week-old leftovers and then wiping every shelf with a cloth.

If not cleaned and organised frequently, the food in your fridge can rot away to glory without you noticing it and all your exotic vegetables can go for a toss. So we have for you some simple and convenient ways to clean and organise your refrigerator so that you can easily find the right ingredient when you urgently need it.

Use slide storage racks

So you love food, and therefore, have A LOT of ingredients, leftovers, condiments and eatables in your refrigerator. Save shelf-space by investing in slide storage racks that are basically, under-shelf trays that slide under the shelves and can be used to store extra food items.

Keep vegetables in bags/baskets

Emptying the vegetable bag directly into the vegetable tray can lead to you spending hours trying to find four decent tomatoes! So save yourself from the hassle, and store your vegetables in different bags or baskets to organise them and to easily find the right vegetables, when needed.

Label the stuff that is about to expire

To perfectly organise your refrigerator, check the expiry date of every product and create a special tray with the stuff that is about to expire. Label it to remind yourself and whoever is opening the refrigerator, to consume it first and avoid letting it go to waste.

Line the shelves with kitchen towels

More often than not, leftover food consists of curries or gravy, which, if not handled carefully, can spill on your shelf and create a mess. So to protect your shelves from getting dirty, line them with kitchen or paper towels and change them every now and then, to save yourself from the hassle of deep-cleaning your fridge every time you spill something.

