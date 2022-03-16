4 Colourful Holi decor ideas for your home

Holi is a vibrant event in India that heralds the start of the spring season. The use of bright colours in celebrations contributes to the sense of joy and happiness. With Holi just around the corner, it's time to bring some colour into your home and liven up the atmosphere. When decorating your home for Holi, bear in mind the festival's primary motif and play with it creatively.

Here are 4 colourful Holi décor ideas to make your home interior look aesthetically pleasing.

1. Hanging colourful curtains

Holi's interior decor should represent your vibrant inner feelings, which is where the multi-coloured drapes come into play. It will provide a splash of colour to the decor of your home. For a new look, choose vibrant drapes in a variety of colours ranging from blue to orange. You can even match them with the furnishing items of your house.

2. Decorate with rangoli or floor patterns

Drawing a rangoli design at the front door is considered fortunate and provides a pleasant ambience to your home. You may draw with eco-friendly colours and greet your guests with a traditional or contemporary rangoli pattern. You may also use flower petals in your rangoli.

3. Add flowers to decorate your ambience

What could be more lovely than fresh flowers? Arrange flowers in glass bottles or water pots to give your home a vibrant and boho appearance. Roses, orchids, lilies, and marigolds loosely put in a corner would add a sense of spring! These flowers can also be strung on a long thread and hung on doors, balconies, staircase railings and windows. Using bright flowers to decorate your home can give it a heavenly sensation and create a comfortable joyful mood.

4. Throw colourful cushions

Use brightly coloured cushions in your living room, dining room, and bedroom to complement your brightly coloured curtains. You can also choose a selection of vibrant colours to refresh your bedroom bedsheets. Use some brightly coloured mirror-worked pillow covers instead. It will provide a festive touch to the decor of your home! You can even choose some attractive, colourful rugs to give your home a polished appearance that will wow everyone.

Holi is one of the ideal occasions for recolouring your home or replacing conventional and uninteresting goods with colourful and spring-themed items.

Also Read: 4 Stair railing ideas to spruce up your entryway