4 Colours that you must have in your home for a fresh vibe

Blue, white and everything nice. Most of us want to paint our homes with sparkling colours that give them a rainbow-like feel. Add to it, the feel-good factor that follows. While it’s always a good idea to fill your house with colours, it is important to choose these wisely. Because a wrong set of colours can break the look. Remember, no matter how much you love dark colours, restrain from using them in your home.

If a fresh vibe, along with a happy and cosy feeling is what you are looking for, here are 4 colours that you must add to your homes.

Yellow

While yellow is a bit on the vibrant side, it is one of the best colours to have in your home. Yellow instantly fills your house with a breath of freshness. Yellow also tends to emit positive vibes thereby making your house look elegant and royal. Moreover, it helps keep you in good mood and in a happy place all day long.

Pastel orange

This colour not only makes your house look spacious and big but also makes it feel fresh and positive. However, you need not paint your whole house with this colour, any one wall painted with pastel orange will do the job. A pro tip. If you are using pastel orange in your home, avoid using dark colour with it. You can either go all white or select the best match from the colour coding book.

Pistachio green

This is, again, one of the best colours to use in your home. This subtle yet royal colour gives your home a fresh vibe. The good thing is that you can go all out with this colour without having to worry about looking odd. This classy colour dominates most of the colours in the palette, and is, undoubtedly, the best colour to choose if you want happiness and positivity in your home.

Celeste

This colour is inspired by the sky and is extremely pleasing to the eyes. It will be an understatement to say that this colour gives your house a fresh vibe. It signifies happiness, freedom, motivation, and encouragement. Paint a couple of walls with celeste and witness the power of colours on your own.

