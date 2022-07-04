4 Creative and affordable decor ideas for Indian households

The furnace of several regional cultures is essentially where traditional Indian design is fashioned. It has many different aspects and is colourful. And when it comes to decorating Indian homes, it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to go beyond budget in order to include the traditional elements. You can decorate on a budget. It is conceivable to attempt to incorporate the style of a magnificent haveli into your small apartment.

Listed below are 4 creative décor ideas for your Indian household that are simple, creative and affordable.

1. Create an accent wall

Accent walls give your space life, and you can get the same results on a tight budget. Consider adding warli paintings to the main wall of your living area. It is a type of Maharashtrian traditional tribal art. These folk-art pieces can also be seen in a variety of colours on paintings, bedspreads, and pillow covers. This will assist in giving your home an old-world feel.

2. Build a green wall

Try getting some potted plants, plant frames, or fresh blossoms into your home if you are someone who cannot appreciate a garden in the front lawn or backyard . Even a green wall can be built in your room. Although professionally installed green walls can be pricey, a DIY version of the same idea is significantly more cost-effective.

3. Consider adding a few ottomans

The uses for ottomans in the home are countless and they are a remarkably adaptable addition. An ottoman can serve a number of purposes in a space, from serving as extra sitting or a footrest to serving as a coffee table and a place to showcase books and magazines. Ottomans are a wonderful addition to any space because they are both utilitarian and attractive. There are a number designs to pick from as well.

4. Add carpet and rugs

Rugs and carpets are among the most widely used decorative items because they give any place a cosy, regal feel. Additionally, they will give some colour and soften an area. These are a terrific way to quickly add a more rustic aesthetic to the living space. In contrast to wooden walls, ceiling panels and architectural elements this one is simple to add into any home, requires little maintenance, and consistently gives your home a haveli-like appearance.

The aforementioned suggestions only call for a little ingenuity and work on your part, not even any cash expense.

Also Read: 5 Steps for wallpapering over wooden wall