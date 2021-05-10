4 Creative tips and tricks to decorate your refrigerator door

Do you want to decorate and pep up your refrigerator door but don’t know how? Then check out these simple and creative ways to add some character to your fridge door and brighten it up.

Your refrigerator requires as much TLC as any other appliance in your kitchen. Most fridges are grey or black in colour and pretty much look bland and boring. They don’t look colourful or quirky and need some vibrancy to perk it up and some character.

Adding some elements of colour to your fridge can be hard and tricky, given the surface of the door. But since it probably is the largest appliance in your kitchen and thus, the most visible one, it does need some perking up. Have a look at 4 easy and budget-friendly ways to decorate your refrigerator and brighten it up!

Chalkboard paint

Chalkboard paint is the easiest and most convenient way to turn any surface into a chalkboard. All you have to do is paint the surface and voila! Chalkboard paint is easily available at hardware stores and you can buy one for your fridge to transform it into a chalkboard and let your creativity flow!

Fridge magnets

One of the most commonly used ways to pep up your fridge door is by adding lots of colourful and bright magnets to it. While choosing the magnets, you can choose a theme and pick your magnets accordingly or choose the ones that look a bit unusual to make your door look unique and different.

Photo frames

Decorating your refrigerator door with some fun and warm family photographs is a great way to personalize it and reign in some nostalgia. You can decorate and paint the photo frames in bright colours and simply glue a magnet at the back to make them stick to the door.

Peel-n-stick wallpaper

If you want to give a radical change to your refrigerator door without burning a hole in your pocket, then peel-n-stick wallpaper is the way to go. It is affordable and easily accessible and can be used to cover the entire door and give it a much-needed transformation.

