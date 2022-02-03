4 Cute tips to decorate your baby’s room

Preparing for your baby's arrival can be overwhelming, and that's before you consider a baby room décor. Apart from the room being functional, this is where you and the baby will spend precious time together, make countless memories, and, of course, take tons of photos, so think about what is important to you and what type of nursery would make you happy and bring joy to your family.

Here, we bring you 4 tips and advice on baby room décor.

1. Choose an interesting cot or a crib

Your crib doesn't have to be plain white or wood. There are many types of cute baby-coloured cribs to choose from. One can even customize a standard crib according to the parents’ requirements, particularly those who deeply believe that early childhood memories leave a lasting impact on the child.

2. Choose a fun light

It is important to arrange for more than one light source in a nursery. Avoid halogens and exposed bulbs when lighting the nursery. These bright lights make babies feel uneasy and anxious, and they can even be dangerous if a curious toddler pokes around. For example, use LED starlight to illuminate the ceiling. Alternatively, strings of twinkling fairy lights can be used to create a magical ambiance.

3. Pick fun furniture

Incorporate modern and functional furniture that does not take up too much space in your child's room. One might want to include display/storage shelves for sweet decorative items like nice books and wooden toys. To ensure longevity, choose space-saving beds and dressers in complementary colours that will grow with your child and their needs. Children require their own space in order to thrive!

4. Softer shades on walls

Softer colours, such as blues, greens, and pinks, are ideal for babies to wake up to because their eyes can perceive those colours at roughly the same time as they develop. You can get an idea for your baby's room from a nursery rhyme or a children's story if you want. Choose lead free and safe paints for your child’s room.

A child's bedroom serves many functions: nursery, playroom, study, but most importantly, it is their own space where they can relax at the end of the day. We hope these décor ideas can help you get started.

