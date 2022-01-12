4 Décor ideas that will instantly give your home an elegant makeover

A home that boasts elegance and luxury is a dream of many. But not everyone manages to fulfil it because of financial constraints. However, luxury and elegance don’t necessarily mean expensive things. Simple twerk in your basic décor can give your home a complete makeover given that you are using all your creative skills and seeking inspiration from the know-it-all source, Google.

If you still need help, here are a few ideas that will help you give your home an elegant makeover instantly.

Rugs

Rugs are an inexpensive and easy way to add elegance to your otherwise basic home. A simple white rug will give your home a luxurious feel, whereas those with darker colours will help you achieve beauty with minimal effort. So, fill that extra white space with a rug of your choice and see your home speaking of luxury in an instant.

Chandeliers

While this is a little expensive route of adding elegance, it is a sure-shot way of giving your home a makeover in an instant. So, replace those old light bulbs with chandeliers and see the difference. However, make sure you select the one that fits in your space best.

Sofa chair

Adding king size sofa chair in that empty corner of the house is an easy way of adding elegance to it. Moreover, this serves two purposes. One, being adding elegance and luxury instantly. Two, giving you some extra space to get cosy and unwind. This is probably why most of the luxurious homes that you surf on the Internet have, at least, one of these beautiful sofa chairs placed delicately in one corner.

Lamps

Lamps are another great way of giving your home a beautiful yet elegant makeover. Floor lamps not only add warmth to your home but also make it stand out from the clutter. So, if you don’t feel like investing too much in your home, floor lamps are a quick way of adding grace, uniqueness and beauty to your otherwise basic home.

