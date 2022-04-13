4 Decor elements required to create a Karan Johar-style children's nursery

The challenge of designing a nursery from start might be overwhelming for a new parent. Why not take a cue from Bollywood celebrity parents? Karan Johar, a Bollywood director and producer, is noted for his particular style and taste. Johar's design sensibilities extend to his home since he is known for creating some of the most famous sets in Indian cinema. He shares an 8,000-square-foot Bandra duplex with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and twins Yash and Roohi Johar. While the remainder of the room is distinguished by modern interiors and dark tones, it's the nursery designed by Gauri Khan when Johar's twins were born that has piqued our interest this time.

Let's take a look at the 4 décor elements that you should steal for your next baby's nursery room.

1. White coloured nursery

Khan developed a neutral room for both the babies, keeping the clichéd pinks and blues away and retaining a stylish canvas open to modification by creating a quiet, calming space with all white. White areas are clean, bright, and easy to update, making them fresh and modern. Add a bold accent colour or switch up your accessories for an entirely different look. Simple white décor also makes nurseries appear less cluttered, masking a slew of post-playtime misdeeds.

2. Dark wooden flooring

Dark hardwood flooring is a beautiful surface for any nursery, providing a classic style and stunning images. They're simple to clean and let you wipe up spills. This is especially true for hardwoods that are waterproof. The contrast of dark flooring with light or white furniture and bedding, similar to the twins' nursery, can be stunning! Dark wood floors in your nursery can make a great statement.

3. White lux furniture

Karan Johar's soft-white baby nursery could not be more opulent! Rich and lush materials abound, and refined elements like the arching glass shelf showcase and white couch contribute to the creation of a room suited for royalty. Muted white tones, rather from being harsh or stark, create a warm, inviting ambiance that is as calming as it is attractive.

4. Jungle inspired decals

The jungle-inspired decals and dark wooden floors establish the tone for the space, while 'Winnie the Pooh' motifs give a whimsical touch to the kids’ room. You may find some great wall art, ranging from framed paintings to cartoon-styled decals that are easy to apply and remove. One can also experiment with some fantastic decor styles to be found on various home goods such as throw pillows, carpets, mats, and even footstools. An end table with animal pattern can be found in Johar's twins' nursery, providing a splash of colour to the design.

So, if you're seeking a minimalistic nursery for your baby or toddler, our handpicked edit above will help you in recreating a similar design for your children's room.

