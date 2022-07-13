4 Decor ideas for empty living room corners

Decorating options abound with living room corner designs. In a fun-sized home, there is space-making potential in every empty room corner. Even while it could be tempting to leave a blank corner unadorned, you'd be astonished at how simple it is to decorate this despised area in a classy manner. In actuality, a room isn't finished until every crevice has been carefully adorned. Fortunately, corner decoration is frequently simple.

Here we bring you 4 amazing ideas for empty living room corners in your home.

1. Insert floating shelves

For good reason, floating shelves are a trend in interior design. You can install them yourself. In reality, they are arguably the simplest option to rapidly expand storage space that fits in any room corner and serves as a showpiece. Floating shelves not only ensure that everything you need is close at hand, but they also look excellent.

2. Set some potted greenery

Any area of your home can be given new vitality with some greenery. Since flowers are the standard plant for a living room, it will always draw attention when you choose greenery in place of or in addition to flowers. Around your living area, utilise plants to create soft-focus points. Go maximalist with an enormous, large-leaf plant placed in a rough-textured bamboo basket if you're feeling bold.

3. Set up a bar

Use a small linen closet in a spare corner of your home for something interesting, like a home bar or coffee station. Even better, you can add a DIY liquor cabinet with a customised bar sign. This could end up being a quick, understated, and straightforward DIY project for a successful weekend.

4. Make a gallery wall

A gallery wall is a clever technique to transform a dull corner into a beautiful sight. There are definitely effective ways to decorate around corners, even though it can be challenging. A corner will do just enough for your ideal gallery and you don't need a big wall. Make a striking, asymmetrical display using a vacant area. Change the colour of your walls for an even more alluring backdrop.

Among the best living room corner design ideas to occupy those awkward, empty places are the concepts described above.

