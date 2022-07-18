4 Decor ideas to keep your home looking fresh in monsoon

After the long and scorching summer days, the monsoon delivers a breath of fresh air. However, the rains bring a gloomy and unpleasant environment, as well as the inconveniences of strong winds, splashes on windows, musty odours, and grime within. However, just because the outside world appears dull and unappealing does not imply that your interior world, your house, the location where you take sanctuary from the entire planet, cannot be vibrant and lively.

Here we bring you 4 décor ideas to keep your home looking lively and fresh all along the rains.

1. Door mats that trap the dirt

Door mats are a need in every home. We are all aware of how crucial this decor element is. However, especially during the rainy season, it is necessary to invest in high water-absorbent door trap constructed of robust materials and absorbing textiles that are easier to walk on while still being sturdy enough to last and easily absorb all of the water carried in by the monsoons.

2. Add pop of colours in the room

Bring in new decor items to break up the monotony of the monsoon season. Bring in brightly coloured pillow coverings, bedspreads, and other accessories to offer a splash of colour and keep the dreary weather away. Change out your grays, blues, and dark colours for bright colours like orange, citrus, turquoise, and pinks. Begin with the living area, where you spend a lot of time with family or friends, and brighten it up with colourful accessories.

3. Include fresh flowers and plants

The optimum time to grow your own greens, whether indoors or out, is during the monsoon season. The amount of oxygen in your home can be increased using monsoon plants. You may pull out all of your empty wine bottles and vases and fill them with roses, tulips, and lilies to give your house a fresh feel.

4. Make use of scented candles

Lighting a few scented candles around the house is another method for reducing the monsoon odour. To bring warmth and romance into your home, light them. Change the mood of the place by adding different textures, sounds, scents, and lighting. A wind chime can even be used to complement the weather of rain by complimenting its pitter patter.

With these monsoon-specific decorating suggestions, you can give your house a seasonal revamp and add life to any space.

