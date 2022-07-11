Without a doubt, we all aspire to transform our homes into magazine covers. However, there is actually no need to start a drastic repair or make a drastic reorganisation. You only need a few basic DIY techniques to make your home look better to create the perfect interior. Home DIY renovations help to personalise your space. They reflect your character and sense of style. They depict your requirements and way of life. DIY furniture and decor give a home more class and style.

Here we bring you 4 DIY ideas for decorating your living room.

1. DIY art gallery

A creative method to display your most priceless works of art and memories is to make a DIY art gallery. Curating your very own art gallery in your living room is simple to do, whether you're a collector wishing to showcase your passions or a parent wanting to show off their child's most recent creation. You can combine photographs with objects from any occasion, and you can even include description cards next to your photographs or works of art.

2. DIY coffee station

With many home coffee station ideas, you can add a special touch to your morning cup of coffee. There are DIY projects that will allow you to add a unique touch to any type of home design, including rustic, vintage, contemporary, and more. You can add fanciful wallpaper for a sense of drama and built-in shelving for items like mugs and stirrers.

3. DIY plant stand

Nowadays, plant decorations are popular. By making them a statement piece, you can give them the attention they would want. Use a wooden podium that has been painted in any solid colour of your choosing to play with the varied heights in your room using piled books and vibrant greenery. You can create these for the living room or the balcony, both indoors and outside.

4. DIY wall mirror

Rope décor projects are fashionable, reasonably priced, and surprisingly simple to construct. Use this easy DIY to add an earthy flavour to your plain mirror. The only supplies you'll need are some jute ropes and a hot glue gun. The mirror can also be hung by fastening frame clips to the wood.

Try these DIY decor ideas to make your living room attractive if you've been trying to find methods to add character and flair to your home.

