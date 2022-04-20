4 Easy Feng shui rules for a happy home

Because you're probably getting to know the inside of your house, it's a good idea to fill it with positivity. Enter feng shui, an ancient Chinese discipline that uses scientific calculations to chart the balance of energy, or chi. Feng Shui's purpose is to encourage positive chi in your home so that your life feels vibrant and balanced, and it's a relatively simple technique to improve the vibes of your place.

To foster a harmonious feeling in your own home, try these 4 simple ways to incorporate feng shui.

1. Remove all clutter

Clutter can obstruct the flow of energy in your home. If you're tired, unhappy, unmotivated, or claustrophobic, your home's chi is definitely too slow. Use organisational solutions to assist you to reduce clutter, especially around passages such as doorways and corridors. Remove any obstacles to your movement as you travel about your home, and get rid of any unnecessary or unwanted items that are taking up precious space.

2. Shut the bathroom doors

Many individuals are concerned about their toilets when it comes to feng shui. The basic idea is that water is constantly flowing within your home. We do not want wealth to be flushed away since water is a symbol of wealth. Though water does return once it is drained, it is best to keep the toilet seat cover down at all times. Close the bathroom door as well to minimize the effect.

3. Include more mirrors

Mirrors are important in feng shui because they reflect energy and light around the home, therefore the more the better. Mirrors can be used to increase your perception of the size of tiny rooms and to lighten up gloomy places. Because fireplaces allow energy to flow immediately out of the house, position a mirror over it to reflect the energy back into the space.

4. Incorporate the right elements

The use of the five elements (fire, earth, metal, wood, and water) is one-way feng shui encourages balance. Flowers, plants, and trees, as well as wood furniture, are all excellent ways to incorporate wood into your home and inspire creativity. To enhance the fire theme, try using candles or tones of red and orange. Decorate in earth tones to create a sense of grounding, balance, and stability. Water features such as aquariums and fountains can generate wisdom and insight. Metal furniture and round mirrors, on the other hand, are excellent solutions to promote clarity and logic. When planning and designing your home according to feng shui principles, all five aspects must be considered.

Feng shui has traditionally symbolised energy and interactions with the world. When it's uplifting and enticing, that's the kind of energy you want to let in and flow throughout your home.

