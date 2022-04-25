4 Easy ways to design a chic office at home

A dedicated work area to complete your professional chores is always much appreciated! Well-framed office space not only keeps the brain focussed but also adds up to creativity and productivity. While working from home can sometimes be exhausting because of the messy, unfriendly surroundings, having your own inspiring workspace (even small) encourages a flow of enthuse while boosting efficiency. If you too are bored of monotonously working by sitting on a couch, or from your bed, then here we bring you 5 easy ways to design chic and inspiring office space at home.

1. Wall-mounted cabinets or shelves

If you have a small space, then this trick is just right for you! Wall-mounted shelves right above your work desk not only make your office a little professional but also gives you enough space to add in some stationery, books or notepads without filling up any additional space. You can go with wooden pieces or geometric shapes for an added flair. If your wall colour is neutral, then you can opt for black-toned shapes as well.

2. Add greenery

Who does not love greens in their office space? A few beautiful greens here and there not only calm the mind but also inspire you to stay a little longer. The refreshing colours, textures and nature-inspired planters will not only beautify your ambience but also rejuvenate your mind, body and soul like no other. All the elements in your office space should be balanced and comfortable to make you keep calm and focused. You can choose the size of plants as per your space and place a little on your wall mounted shelves, on your desk and a big one nearby your chair to add a neoteric flair to your workspace! And they are low maintenance too! Is there any reason to not adore them?

3. Get artistic with minimum elements

They say going minimalist is in trend nowadays! Well, you can always abide by the uncluttered and minimal elements and speak up about your vibes with the right ones like posters! To make your office space more refreshing and energising, it is vital to add posters or images that not only speak to you but also speak out about you. Creating your own artwork is always a good idea! But if you are not that good a painter, then choose a theme, get it framed and fix it on your wall. You can also play around with motivating lines to keep yourself all stirred while working.

4. Go chic with table lamps

Last but not least- the lighting! Lighting helps in toning the mood and therefore adding proper lighting or cute table lamps in office space goes a long way in yielding efficient outputs. Adding lamps to one side of your desk make your space appear more fashionable and functional. Glam up your office décor by refreshing the lighting and to do this, you can always throw in an eye-catchy lamp (a little dark toned as compared to your table) to give a luxurious yet professional feel to your office.

