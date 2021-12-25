4 Easy ways to make your house look classy

If you are in awe of houses that look classy and royal, yet follow the rule of minimalism, there’s nothing much you have to do. The choice of the right colours coupled with the urge not going over-the-top with furniture and décor will help you achieve the perfect dreamy look.

Here are 4 easy ways that will help you make your house look classy without having to put in too much effort.

White with a hint of golden works best

If you have a white wall, or two, try to bring in furniture that has a hint of gold in it. White coupled with golden gives you an instant classy look. It looks royal and elegant. You can also pair it up with blue furniture, it will also help you achieve the desired look.

Wall paintings enhance the look

Another great way of making your house look classy and elegant is to put wall paintings. Living rooms and halls make the best place to put all those beautiful wall paintings on display. Bigger paintings coupled with a couple of smaller ones will look the best.

Curtains will reflect your taste

Choosing elegant curtains and matching them with the rest of your home décor will make your house look perfect. Keeping them simple or going for subtle designs is always the best option. However, don’t go for quirky patterns otherwise you will end up giving your house a quirky look. Always choose subtle colours and patterns, this will add to the royalty. A pro tip. Make sure they are don’t look like a misfit and blend in well with the furniture and your wall paint.

Chandeliers will add to the charm

Buying one royal chandelier and going minimal with the rest of the décor will help you achieve that classy look. You can decide the shape and size of the chandelier according to the size of your room. All the glitter and lights will make your house look elegantly beautiful and will definitely stand out from the clutter.

