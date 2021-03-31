4 EFFECTIVE ways to get rid of house lizards and make your home lizard free

Lizards are terrifying creepy crawlies that are bound to scare people and are not a pleasant sight in your precious abode. So check out these 4 simple and effective ways to drive those lizards away and prevent them from returning in the future.

While all of us have the dream of keeping our abodes clean and tidy, it isn’t really that easy. With the hectic lifestyle and tightly-packed schedules, most of us are unable to clean the house very often. This results in many crevices and corners getting dirty frequently and attracting insects and creepy crawlies like lizards.

House lizards are called house geckos. They are harmless and non-venomous but are bound to creep anyone out! They can be quite terrifying as a house companion and thus, it is best to get rid of them by making them go away. So we have for you some simple home remedies to get rid of these little reptiles without killing them.

Use pepper spray

Pepper is an ingredient that irritates lizards and causes an allergic reaction in them. You can make pepper spray at home by simply mixing some black pepper powder in water and spraying this in various lizard-prone corners. You can also use chilli flakes or red chilli powder instead of black pepper powder.

Place eggshells

Don’t throw those precious eggshells away and instead use them to get rid of the lizards in your house! Simply wipe them dry with a cloth or a tissue and keep them in those areas where lizards often occur. Lizards are not too fond of the smell that comes from eggs and thus, placing eggshells is effective in driving them away.

Keep onion or garlic in the corners

Both onion and garlic have a strong smell, which is known to drive away house lizards. Keep some cloves of garlic and onion slices in the lizard-prone corners of your house to get rid of the lizards and also to prevent them from returning in the future.

Use Naphthalene balls

Naphthalene balls are often used to protect clothes from rodents and bugs. These are effective in getting rid of lizards as they can’t bear the pungent smell that comes from the balls. You can keep them in drawers, near the cabinets and in those dingy corners to keep your home lizard-free.

