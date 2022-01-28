4 Effortless ideas to brighten your rooms with rugs

Rugs are a wonderful addition to any room, and there are so many different styles to choose from. They can set the tone for an entire room and can either make or break it. You can layer rugs in varying colours, prints, and textures to add visual interest to your floor. There are numerous reasons to go the more-is-more route with your rugs, whether it's to fill a large space or simply to double up on texture.

Here, we bring you 4 effortless ideas to make this technique of brightening your rooms with rugs work for you.

1. Pattern atop pattern

A traditional Moroccan rug or Turkish kilim will add texture, colour, and pattern to a space. Begin by selecting a plush, neutral-coloured Moroccan rug that fits the size of your room. Then, on top, place a vibrantly coloured Turkish flat-weave. So, if you have a coffee table, bench, chest, or some other type of special piece you want to be highlighted, layering a rug is an excellent way to do it.

2. Add colour and texture

If your space is looking a little drab, adding colour and texture with rugs is a great way to bring it back to life. Bright, patterned, and bold rugs will add a bold pop of colour to any room, while something more subtle will still add needed colour.

3. Create a landing spot

A large area rug instantly makes any bedroom cosier and there's nothing wrong with stopping there. However, to add even more softness underfoot and to make the bedside feel more inviting, layer a flat-weave accent rug on top of the larger one. Think of your rugs as a functional piece of art something that you want to enjoy, but that also is comfortable and useful.

4. With white walls, you can keep it in check

If you're layering more prints upholstery, pillows, drapery on top of your patterned rug, paint your walls white to keep your space from looking too busy. Providing this blank slate will allow your rug to take centre stage and give the look a fresh finish.

Bringing warmth and comfort underfoot, these statement rug ideas will definitely complete your decorating scheme in style.

