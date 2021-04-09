4 Essential items that you should always have on your bedside table

Your bedside table is the place where you should keep the items that you would usually need before sleeping and after waking up. Check out this list of all the essential and useful items that your bedside table should have.

Your bedroom is the place where you have your own space and your own way of keeping things. From your clothes to your accessories, everything has a place of its own. Your bedside table is probably the most important piece of furniture in your room. It is the place where you keep all your essential items.

It is the place that you reach for before sleeping and after waking up. So it only makes sense, to keep all your go-to items on your bedside table organised and to utilise it the right way. So here is a list of all the must-have items on your bedside table.

A Night Lamp

When it is late at night and you are feeling sleepy, it is best to have soft and soothing lighting in your room. Also, the switch of the light source should be close to you so that you don’t have to get up from your bed and disrupt your sleepiness. Thus, your bedside table must have a soft night lamp that is within reach for you to easily switch it off.

Scented Candles

It is believed that having the calming scent of candles next to you makes you sleep better and improves your sleep quality. So invest in a vanilla or lavender candle to induce sleep.

A Book

Yes, this is for the night owls who often can’t sleep easily at night and don’t know what to do with themselves at such times. Resist the urge to play with your phone when you can’t sleep as this will only worsen the situation. Keep a book next to you on your bedside table to indulge in some light reading on those sleepless nights.

A Multipurpose Tray

This is probably one of the most important and useful items to have on your bedside table. Keeping a multipurpose tray on your table will not only save you from the hassle of looking for things but will also come in handy to keep items like rings, a night mask or your specs.

