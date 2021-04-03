4 Expert tips to adorn your abode with pastel shades

Soft Colour Palette for Your Walls

This is the way to captivate the attention of your visitors towards your home decor. While keeping the rest of the walls white, you can paint a bigger or main wall of the hall, with pastel colours such as baby blue, magic mint, mauve, periwinkle and so on.

Add Pastel Ceramics

This is a great choice to incorporate pastel colours into your abode decor. In this way, the beauty of the kitchen or the dining area can be enhanced. Bring in some pastel ceramic serve ware to decorate your dining table and kitchen shelves.

Layer Up the Decor

With Pastel walls and pastel ceramic, another great way to enhance the pastel theme is by layering up the interiors. The main elements here are the furniture, cushions, throws and blankets. Layer up your cushions with pastel cushions or throw in attractive, single or multi-colours such as peach, lavender, pink and so on.

Add Cute Pastel Patterned Planters & Pots

Bring in some attractive pastel-coloured pots to plant indoor decor plants and succulents. The pastel colour pots look absolutely beautiful and are a great way to play with pastel patterns and combinations.

This season, make your adobe a pastel palace using these simple and easy tips. Pastel decor is easy to do and creates a happy space for yourself and your family.

