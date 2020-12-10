4 Expert tips for Bohemian home décor theme to adorn your abode with it

Bohemian home décor is all about adorning your abode with bright colours, whimsicality and different shapes and patterns. So, Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO of MyPoojaBox, shares some tips on this style.

Having a bohemian home décor is about decorating your abode in an unconventional way. Bohemians were the travellers or refugees from Central Europe. This home décor represents different and unusual colours, patterns and objects from all over the world.

It is a way of adorning your abode in a carefree yet artistic way. So, regarding this, we had a small chat with Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO of MyPoojaBox. And this is what she had to say about the Bohemian home décor style. So, if you are you planning to opt for this home décor theme, this is for you.

Expert tips for bohemian home décor theme:

Shopping stuff for boho home décor

A boho home décor should not be perfect and matching for every corner. There will be lots of bright colours and whimsicality in the decoration. “The best place to start boho home decor shopping is at any vintage store. Pick up unique items that are special and tell a story, like a vintage telephone or a bright-coloured table that can instantly add character to any nook and corner in your home. There is no right or wrong way to bohemian decor, you choose and create your own style.”

For colours

As it’s already mentioned, in a boho home décor, you cannot go without colours. There should be bright colours in your boho home décor. “Selecting warm earthy colours like greens, browns, blues and shades of orange can quickly bring life to your space. You can mix different patterns and textures when it comes to bedding, rugs and curtains.”

For furniture and accessories

There is a saying that less is more. But in bohemianism, more is more only. So, add a bunch of stuff that you love. Play with their shapes, patterns and materials and shift their positions sometimes also in your rooms. “For furniture, choose pieces that are comfortable, welcoming and unique. The bohemian vibe is all about relaxing. If you are going for a neutral sofa, add vibrant cushions. The beauty of bohemian style is in the miscellany of items - so don’t be afraid to mismatch.”

“Complete the aesthetic with exquisite accessories like candles, lanterns, mirrors, plants, decor accents and handmade items. You can keep some old books with ornaments and sculptures on top of your coffee table, add an eye-catching lantern in the corner of the room, or place candles and plants for a calm and cosy vibe.”

Souvenirs Your abode should represent your personality and your choice. So, "If you like to travel, next time you visit a new place, pick up a decor piece for your home like a wall painting, a showpiece or even a small book." Keep this in your room as a souvenir. This will convey your story to your guests.

