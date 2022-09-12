4 Fireplace decorating ideas to enliven your living room

Any home can have a lovely fireplace that serves as the main socializing area. It aids in establishing the mood for the rest of your main house. None of it is better and more comfortable than snuggling up with a blanket next to a roaring fire on a chilly night; a fireplace would provide you with all the convenience and warmth you need. Your fireplace will be the centre of attention in the room if you decorate it well. Here we bring you 4 peaceful fireplace decor ideas to spruce your living room.

1. Insert a shelf In addition to being a terrific place for storage, the shelves along with the lower cabinets in the area around the fireplace make a great space for decoration. It can be even used as a book storage space. The interior of a bookcase can be filled with attractive editions, novels, and magazines to create a well-curated central focus. Bookcases are a modern, useful way to frame your fireplace.

2. Use a mirror over the fireplace The greatest way to liven up your fireplace is to put a mirror for a relaxed appearance. Without using a hammer, you could even lean a solid mirror against the wall. Above a fireplace, where the clean lines of the hearth contrast with the arcs of the mirror, circular designs seem very fashionable. Select a traditional, powerful quadrilateral that will instantly provide depth and interest if you want to make a stronger statement. 3. Style it with plants Greens are some of the most adaptable ornamental components in a home, and with the right arrangement, they could go almost anywhere, including the fireplace. When not in use, an empty hearth can be brought to life by an indoor garden. To make a fireplace-inspired visual motif, you can either pile up a bunch of oddly matched plants or simply buy a big tall giant plant and position it inside the hearth.