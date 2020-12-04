4 Fun ways to incorporate PURPLE in your home decor

Experiment with different shades of purple to give your home a stunning makeover and turn it into a purple paradise with these 5 easy ways.

Usually, home decor consists of colours like white, beige or for the experimental ones, maybe shades of green or blue. But, very little have we seen the colour purple incorporated in people’s homes. Purple is indeed a gorgeous colour and has many different shades that can be incorporated in interesting ways.

While purple is for those who want to experiment and make their home bright and vibrant, it is also perfectly suited for those who want to keep it subdued and classy. Here are some unique ways to incorporate the stunning colour that purple is in your homes.

Purple walls

Make sure if you are painting your walls purple, then opt for a softer shade of purple like lavender to keep it elegant, subdued and classy. You can also paint just one statement wall in purple instead of all the walls.

Purple bedroom

A purple bedroom looks absolutely gorgeous if done right. Do not be afraid to pair purple things with purple and incorporate little touches of white in corners to make the room look cosy and airy.

Purple living area

Get a couch in a bright purple colour like plum to make a statement and pair it with shades of grey to balance the brightness of the couch and to make the living room vibrant and classic.

Purple bedding

Be it quilts, duvets or the cushions, buy them all in different shades of purple and team them up with throw pillows of contrasting bright colours like pink, red and yellow.

Purple dining room

Choose a slightly darker shade of purple like aubergine and pair it with colours like navy blue or burgundy to give your room a warm yet vibrant look.

