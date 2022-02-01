4 Home décor gems to steal from designer Sabyasachi’s Kolkata home that are inspiring

Celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's exquisite designs have won him thousands of fans across the globe. Well, it appears his impeccable talent for art and distinct style is not limited to fashion design. His artistic vision extends into interior design, and his stunning luxurious abode in Kolkata is an example of this. In an enticing way, his house reflects his eternal love of textile, fashion, and art. If you've ever pondered the specifics of your "dream home," we're confident that this bungalow qualifies.

Here, we bring you 4 takeaways from the designer’s luxury house which will leave you stunned.

1. Rustic living room with rare vintage- coloured walls

The path to the living room is lined with delicate pieces of pure art, ranging from a Burma teak staircase to a wooden showcase filled with envious vases. The vintage style is perfect for your living room because it produces a personal synergy. It provides a sense of history to the visitors while also creating a new space through the combination of all the parts put together in a specific way. The royal living room walls of the designer’s mansion are in sync with the garden outside, lush green, ditching the ordinary colours while giving a hint of retro charm to the living space.

2. A sprawling garden that creates an enchanting outdoor space

Another gorgeous aspect about his luxurious house is his vast open lush garden. His beautiful garden is filled with plants, as well as tall banana and palm trees. The garden has witnessed many of his lavish parties and a lot many times, has served as a backdrop for his photo shoots. The designer has given the same amount of consideration while styling his outdoor space as much as he has given to indoor styling.

3. A standout breakfast room to add charm to your mornings

One corner of Mukherjee's house is specifically dedicated to breakfast. It is attached to the kitchen, which has a completely different vibe. With cream-coloured walls and a dark wooden cabinet carved with ingredients, the breakfast room stands out from rest. A large dining table is also a part to pretty up the room. There is a certain amount of elegance and charm surrounding his breakfast room.

4. A magnificent four-poster bed that makes up for a royal bedroom

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Kolkata home features a magnificent four-poster bed in the master bedroom. As we enter the room, The first thing that catches everyone's attention is the rattan trunk, right at the foot of the bed which is being used creatively as a table. The room also features a giant rendering of a date palm, pichhwai, hand-printed muslins and linen from Pottery Barn.

Sabyasachi's mansion is his purest reflection- from drooling over his love for vintage accessories to embracing his love for nature!

