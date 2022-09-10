4 Ideas for improved home office lighting to lessen visual fatigue

Poor lighting has probably caused you problems at least once, don't you think? It is no secret that bad lighting can have negative impacts, especially if you work from home. Eye tiredness, which can cause symptoms like dry, irritated eyes, confused vision, and even headaches, is further exacerbated by poor illumination and can ultimately lower your productivity. Instead, a nice workspace at home can always increase your level of productivity. Here we bring you 4 ideas to enhance the lighting of your home office to reduce eye strain.

1. Introduce lighter colours for the wall By removing dramatic wallpaper and dark wall colours in favour of a mellow shade of paint, you can introduce lighter colours to your walls. White colours will reflect natural light into the room rather than soaking it, giving the impression that the room is brighter. Because you may receive the most reflection of the available light, this will further lessen your strain.

2. Select a table light that is adjustable The ideal table lamp illuminates the work area just strong enough for you to see fine details, but not so bright that it strains your eyes. Small desk lamps may be sufficient for reading a novel, but they don't produce a large sufficient source of light for computer work or writing. Instead, try purchasing an adjustable desk lamp that can be slanted and tilted.