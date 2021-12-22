4 Inexpensive ways to make your house stand out

It will be an understatement to say that most of us are in awe of our favourite celebrity’s house. From the luxurious and grand look to the cosy and warm feel, we want it all in our houses. However, it’s not possible for everyone but for people with deep pockets.

But it’s not always about money. If you want to make your house stand out, here are 5 inexpensive ways that will simplify your job and help you achieve the desired look.

Indoor plants can help

A white wall with a couple of indoor plants is enough to make your house stand out from the clutter. It not only gives your house a grand and classy feeling but also keeps your house fresh and pure. And if you have the eye for it, you will know that indoor plants are something that many celebrities swear by. From their bedroom to living rooms, every corner has, at least, one indoor plant and a white wall making their house look fresh and grand.

Wall paintings for your otherwise simple walls

If your wall paint is nothing but elegant, wall paintings can add to the charm. Buy yourself a couple of wall paintings, choose from the different available sizes as per your requirement, and let them spread their magic. Quirky wall paintings will give you a funky look, and the classic ones will take you back to history. So, pick your favourite and place them wisely.

Scented candles will add to the feels

Scented candles have started to fall on every girl’s to-buy list. They not only smell good but make the atmosphere light and grand. Because, after all, a place that smells good, looks good. They come in different flavours, if you are confused about buying one, lavender and lemongrass, can be your saviour. These inexpensive mini-items will instantly make your house stand out.

Curtains and cushions can help you achieve a luxurious look

Apart from good furniture, what can make or break your house look is curtains and cushions. If you choose the right one, you will end up making your house luxurious and beautiful. Choose the right colours and patterns, according to your house needs and you are good to go. If you don’t know which pattern to go with, choose subtle colours and designs they will do the task for you.

