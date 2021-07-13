4 Innovative and creative DIY ways to use fairy lights

Fairy lights can easily make any space look dreamy and magical. So check out 4 unique ways to use these lights in your abode.

The easiest way to create a dreamy vibe in your bedroom is to use fairy lights. Fairy lights are simple to drape, affordable and very easily available. They come in a variety of colours but probably the dreamiest colour of them all is golden yellow. Read on to know how to use these lights creatively and innovatively.

While most of us are well versed with using these lights to illuminate any corner of the room, we have for you some unconventional and unique ways to use these dreamy lights and add a magical vibe to your room.

Create a chandelier

You can create a DIY chandelier by simply draping these lights onto a hula hoop and hanging that hoop on your wall ceiling. This will not only add a unique element to your room but will also illuminate your home as no other chandelier would.

Drape on candles

Why use these lights only in your bedroom? You can add a magical touch to your dining room by draping these lights onto regular candles and placing these candles in the centre of the dining table to create a very beautiful centrepiece.

On Indoor plants

Create a DIY wall decor item by using some indoor plants and placing them on a wall shelf. Now take a string of fairy lights and drape these onto the shelves as well as on the plants in a casual manner to create an eye-catching wall decor.

On your headboard

Since fairy lights don’t have any weight and won't take up much space on your headboard, you can use these to decorate your headboard and illuminate uniquely. Simply tape these lights on top of your headboard and watch them create a dreamy vibe.

