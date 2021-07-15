4 Kitchen tools from Amazon to make your life a bit easier during lockdown

You can thank us later because we might have just saved your life by introducing you to these kitchen tools. Hurry up since they are selling out like hot cakes.

Amidst a pandemic, everyone is mentally and physically exhausted almost all the time. Working from home has been very stressful for most of us and we can’t deny that. On top of that, we don’t get time to take care of ourselves. We order food from outside because most of the time we are too stressed out to even step into the kitchen for a bottle of water. And let's not kid ourselves, how long can we survive on takeaways and packaged food? Hence, it is wiser to spend some time in our kitchen and make food for ourselves. And to make it easier and as effortless as possible for everyone, we have curated a list of some kitchen tools from Amazon that are going to make your cooking journey a bit simpler and less time consuming.

Smart Knife Clever Cutter

Have a zoom meeting to attend after lunch but cutting vegetables is just not your thing? Trust me, we have all been there. This is why this smart vegetable cutter has made our list. This product can replace all your knives and cutting board in the kitchen. A great alternative to regular knives as it is much sharper and also has a safety lock which is to be put when not in use. All at a price of that of 15 bags of chips.

Price: ₹179

Buy Now

Spices/Masala organiser

Indians and their love for spices: What a relationship! You can never take the “masala love” out of an Indian. Wherever we Indians might go, we always resort back to our love for spicy food. There are so many variants of these spices that it gets really confusing. Organising these spices can be a little tricky but when you have a masala organiser with you like the one listed below, then why worry? This rack set comes in two sizes: 12 pieces and 16 pieces. These are easy to clean, refillable, dishwasher friendly and come in carousel design for easy access to the jars.

Price: ₹569

Buy Now

Soap Pump Plastic Dispenser

Washing the dishes can get very hectic as well. The ones without dishwashers in their house must be relating to this struggle on a higher level. It can get messy and stressful if you are a beginner so to ease your struggle we have added this soap dispenser to the list. This product is going to save you hours of messy work. It has a built in pump which

will dispense soap onto your sponge effortlessly and will give you a much cleaner experience of washing dishes.

Price: ₹149

Buy Now

Plastic Egg Opener with Detachable Separator

Most of us love eggs. Be it an omelette or poach, our breakfast is incomplete without eggs. But it's the process of making eggs which leaves most of us in the dilemma of “To eat or not to eat”. Even though it's one of the easiest dishes to cook, it can still get very messy. So to avoid all this, check out the below listed egg opener and separator which is going to be useful for all the egg lovers.

Price: ₹249

Buy Now

Share your comment ×