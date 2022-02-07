4 Low-cost ideas to beautify your garden space

As soon as winter arrives, you start thinking about your outdoor space and what you can do to improve it for next year. This is the time to consider getting rid of outdated furniture and flower pots, as well as what new plants and flowers will look best in your garden. Because your outdoor space is an extension of your home, you must ensure that it is picture-perfect.

Here are 4 ideas to spruce up your garden area this winter.

1. Leave a spot to enjoy your garden

Gardens are more than just planting, pruning, and weeding. They're magical places, and there should be reminders along the way: pretty vignettes and mini-getaways. A decorative table and chair, whether used or not, invite contemplation. Come sit for a while and smell the flowers, listen to the bird song, and watch the grass grow.

2. Perk it up with pots

Extra care should be taken with what you plant your flowers and vegetables in, with plant pots being another of our low-cost garden ideas that will spruce up your space. Plant pots are a low-cost investment that adds another splash of colour.

3. Add a water feature

Keep it simple with a bird bath, or if you're feeling adventurous, try adding a pond. It's surprisingly affordable, and even the most hesitant DIYers can put it together. Save water as well; water butts and tanks are essential for the garden, especially in these changing climates.

4. Light it up

Enjoy your garden after dark by incorporating one of the bright, low-cost garden ideas: lights. Candles, lanterns, fairy lights, and solar-powered lamps are inexpensive and will add a lovely glow to your garden. When those long barbecue lunches extend into the evening, you'll be glad you made the investment.

You'll be surprised at how much better the space will look after implementing these budget garden ideas. Plus, now that there's more room, you'll be inspired to sit outside more often or buy brightly coloured accessories.

