4 Nature-inspired home décor trends to make you feel at peace

Over the centuries, homeowners have strived for the ability to bring nature into their homes. For generations, humans have been drawn to the natural and organic appeal of elements that make them feel calm, at ease, and, most importantly, welcomed into a space. In recent years, growing awareness of the Earth's dwindling resources has made it even clearer that bringing nature into our homes is critical, as it is a design aesthetic we cannot replicate.

Here we present 4 nature-inspired home décor trends that’ll help you find your zen.

1. Earthy colours

Warm, earth-toned colours make any space feel welcoming and homey, and choosing a nature-inspired paint colour can add instant coziness to a room. Picking colours and patterns reminiscent of the outdoors, from deep reds and tans to inviting cool greys and beiges, makes for a soothing home. If you go dark with the paint, make sure you have plenty of natural light to balance out the intensity of the walls.

2. Mixing wood furniture

There's something about wooden furniture that makes it ideal for your home's interior design, whether it's simple or regal, modern or traditional, funky or sophisticated. Whether you prefer smooth, clean lines or intricate carvings and latticework on your furniture, nothing brings out the effects like wood in a room. Wood is one of the easiest and warmest natural materials to incorporate into your interior design, and it comes in a variety of finishes, species, and applications.

3. Natural materials in your bathroom to have a spa-like feel

Connecting your body to water and heat can help to transport your mind and soul to a state of serenity and calm. Natural materials are the best way to complete your bathroom sanctuary. You can install wood walls in your bathroom which can be inspired by a dry heat sauna. In addition, the fixtures' minimal lines and natural daylighting could be ideal for creating a one-of-a-kind bathing experience with nature.

4. Crystals and rocks

Crystals can be used for more than just adorning your bookcase or coffee table. Many people believe that crystals have healing properties and can influence positive change. Crystal and rock collections aren't new, but when combined with other Mother Nature-inspired pieces, a room begins to feel increasingly like a peaceful outdoor sanctuary. Whether you believe crystals and rocks have power or not, they are certainly beautiful to look at.

Besides being good for our mental health and soul, decorating with nature-inspired material looks stylish and sustainable, too.

