4 SIMPLE steps to clean a messy bedroom QUICKLY

Are you overwhelmed just by the thought of cleaning your room? Do you not know where to begin? Then follow these 4 effective and simple steps to clean your room in a fast and efficient manner.

Your bedroom is like your safe haven. It is your personal space and a place where you can be yourself. Since you spend the most amount of time in your bedroom, there can be a lot of clutter and mess that can accumulate in it. It can be quite a daunting and tiring task to clean your bedroom.

With the unending clutter and mess, cleaning can seem a tad bit overwhelming too. It can be hard to figure out where to begin. So to help you out, we have for you a simple 4-step guide to effectively and quickly clean your room.

Take out the trash

The first step to effectively clean your room is to pick up the clutter and throw it away. Over a period of time, there can be a lot of unnecessary mess like chocolate wrappers, crumbles papers, tags, etc that can get accumulated in your room. Throw it all out.

Organise the small items

The next step is to organise the items that are small and that have a designated place in your room. From your study table items to your nightstand stuff, organise everything and put everything back in its place.

Pick your laundry

The next and the most crucial step is to pick up the laundry! This step is crucial because more often than not, the maximum amount of stuff that clutters your room is your dirty laundry! So pick up those dirty clothes and put them in the laundry basket, or even better, put them in the washing machine!

Wipe the surfaces

When you have picked up the clutter and organised your stuff, then comes the cleaning part wherein you dust and wipe the surfaces in your bedroom like your cabinet, study table, nightstand, headboard, dressing area, etc. To effectively clean and wipe the surfaces, first clean them with a dry cloth and then wipe it with a wet one.

Also Read: 4 Easy tips to decorate a rental apartment

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×