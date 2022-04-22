4 Smart tricks to maximise space in a 1BHK apartment

Do you often find it difficult to arrange your small 1BHK apartment? Are you looking for ways to fit everything in your small space without making it look messy? Well, sprucing a small space in a cosy yet functional way can be overwhelming but it’s not impossible! All you need to learn is clever space planning and you are all set to revamp your cosy space into something more stylish. Fret not! It’s not as difficult as it may sound! We bring you 4 smart tricks that will make your small 1BHK apartment more spacious so that you can make the most of it! Just read on, buckle up and swear by these pointers to transform your space in the most organized way.

1. A neutral colour palette is a key

The key to making your small apartment look spacious and lively is to paint it with neutrals. You can opt for a subtle palette of classics like whites, tans or greys! If you want to go with bold colours then you can accent your furniture with bold yet subtle shades. Light colours not only make your space appear big but also make the room brighter since these colours do not absorb natural light. You can always complement light walls with dark furniture or wall accessories to make your space colour-coordinated, cosy and airy. The ultimate combination of bold and neutrals adds a hint of soft and clean touch to your interiors.

2. Foldable or wall-mounted furniture

Multi-functional or wall-mounted furniture will de-clutter all the unnecessary elements and make your small space seem spacious and ship-shape. You can explore sleek and elegant collapsible furniture like sofa cum bed or folding tables and cupboards so that you only take them out when required. You can also go for a murphy bed (pull-down bed), a compact and collapsible dining table to save a lot of space.

3. Go minimal

Minimalism doesn’t mean going dull! Make a statement with the colour coordination, pop culture merchandise and minimal yet classy décor. For this, you can invest in hanging green plants, cool posters or wall décor that has nominal designs. Don’t forget that your heavenly piece of abode should reflect elegance but only with the necessary elements. Filling unnecessary elements in your small space will only lead to visual clutter and further makes it messier.

4. Try small seating

If you want to make your space look clean with just the right kind of seating options so that it doesn’t feel less when guests arrive then all you need is compact and quirky ottomans, nesting stools, and folding chairs and oh-not-so-big-couches! While you can place these on the sides, a minimal couch as per your space in the middle will look cool and that too, without occupying a lot of space.

Pen down the notes from the above-written pointers and always make a blueprint or jot down the items before planning or investing in home-décor possessions. These tips will provide you with a well-organised petite home without compromising on the flair and grace.

