4 SMART ways to store your old CDs and DVDs

Having trouble storing your CDs and DVDs? Then follow these ways to keep them protected, organised, and scratch-free.

We all are guilty of having thousands and thousands of DVDs in our homes. For those who aren’t too aware of CDs and DVDs. Believe it or not, there was a time when there was no “Netflix and chill”. People actually had to buy CDs (Compact Discs) and DVDs (Digital Versatile Discs) to watch their favourite movies at home.

And for movie lovers, there was no stopping when it came to buying CDs and DVDs. This is precisely the reason why such people have tons of CDs and DVDs at home and they don’t know where to store them. Here are 4 clever ways to store your CDs and DVDs in the best way possible.

CD and DVD wallet

CD/DVD wallets have separate plastic covers for each disk to protect them from scratches and dirt. They can store tons of disks and help keep your precious CDs and DVDs organized and protected.

Shelf

Since CDs and DVDs are thin and compact, they can easily be stacked on shelves. Simply add 3-4 shelves on any of your bedroom walls and strata arranging them. You can also arrange them in an alphabetical order to help you easily locate your favourite movie.

Movie sleeves

Movie sleeves, are a great way to store your DVDs. You can use these sleeves to store two disks per sleeve and then keep your disks in a pretty basket or tray. By using movie sleeves you will not only protect your disks from scratches but will also save yourself from the trouble of locating all the disks of the same movie.

Create a home theatre corner

You can build shelves around your television and store your old CDs and DVDs on those shelves. It will not only add colour to the wall but will also give you the “home theatre” feels.

Also Read: Are you a book lover? Then follow these 4 ways to store your favourite books safely

Share your comment ×