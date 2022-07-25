4 Striking takeaways from Rajkummar Rao's lavish Mumbai home

One of the most skilled actors in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao is renowned for his original films, convincing performance, and box office success. The incredible actor, who actually worked his way to the top without any connections to the film industry or protection from any godfathers in Bollywood, did eventually succeed in constructing his dream home. The National Award-winning actor, his partner Patralekha, and their dog Gaga reside in an opulent Mumbai house. Rao's residence in Mumbai is in the Oberoi Springs neighbourhood of Andheri, a housing complex that is also home to other well-known Bollywood stars.

Here we bring you 4 takeaways from the luxurious residence of Rajkummar Rao.

1. Earth tone colour scheme for the living room

There are various ways to give one's home an "Earthy" feel. Rao chose a contemporary style for his living space even though it may also be rustic and bohemian, minimalist, or feature modern and elegant design aspects, depending on one's preference. Modern colours like white, grey, and ivory are used throughout the living area of his house. The artwork on the wall gives the contemporary décor, which also includes a brown leather sofa, marble accent table, and a hardwood dining area, a distinctly classic touch.

2. Artistic wall ideas that refresh your space

If you want to experiment with your decor, Rajkummar's usage of walls provides an intriguing blueprint. Every room in the house has paintings on the walls, thanks to the actor. Rao skillfully has transformed the wall behind the stairs into an eclectic gallery by selecting an attractively sized trio of tall vertical paintings. His home even includes wallpaper that's been specifically intended to go with the decor and add drama to the room.

3. A balcony with a serene view

We are confident that you would fall in love with the actor's balcony if you enjoy some quiet time. This is a notable feature of the home which features a marble table and chairs for peaceful mornings and calm evenings. A large Buddha statue is located in one corner and is surrounded by planters, creating an ideal serene ambiance. Rao has transformed his balcony area into a private haven by showcasing vibrant Tibetan prayer flags and other items, making it the focal point.

4. Striking corners to boost home interiors

The corner is one of the most overlooked areas when it comes to creating beautiful home decor. There are several such niches packed with artwork at Rao's house. He has a unique wooden sculpture of a dog wearing sunglasses in one corner of the living room. The actor's collection of vivid illustrations with theatre themes is another notable aspect of Rajkummar Rao's residence. His living space has a plain white wall with a colourful grid that highlights characters and quotes from his favourite movies. Slice-of-life quotes are another excellent way to employ walls in an intriguing way, and Rao experimented with them as well.

In terms of interior design, the actor has shown the ability to undertake imaginative experiments with his home's decor as well as furnishings, artwork, and accessories.

