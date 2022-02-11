4 Stunning takeaways from Alia Bhatt's loft-style Juhu apartment

In today's world, home design and styling have become inextricably linked to self-expression, almost becoming a story told through design. In a similar vein, we see actor Alia Bhatt's home speaking for herself. The actor's home is a true reflection of herself, with everything from a tea bar to amusing posters.

Here are 4 takeaways from the actor’s house in Juhu which is definitely quirky like her personality.

1. Wide open loft-style living room that brightens up the space

The theme for the entire house is white, beginning with the living room, where the walls and couch are all pristine white. The couch, which is adorned with quirky cushions, is positioned against a shelf that houses books, plants, and various other trinkets. Even the lighting is subdued, a deliberate contrast to the harsh spotlight both literal and metaphorical.

2. Super chic dressing room that is both practical and beautiful

Alia Bhatt's dressing room is a vital part of her home. White remains an important element in this space, and mirrored walls with white framework help open up the space and allow Bhatt to check out every angle of her OOTD before heading out to red carpet events. Tiles in maroon, burnt orange, green, and white add a playful element to the space, and there is also a small seating area by the window for anyone who needs a quick break during fittings.

3. A kitchen that reflects taste and needs in the most perfect sense

Alia Bhatt's home includes a modular kitchen where she also films her YouTube series and vlogs, In My Kitchen. The kitchen's white walls contrast with mint green cabinets and yet another trippy-tiled floor. Consider light wooden racks, white tiled walls, and deep blue and white flooring.

4. An all-white bedroom for a totally serene sleeping space

An all-white bedroom is a serene and calm retreat that feels both fresh and relaxing. The large bed with white and gold frames is the focal point of this room, which adheres to the all-white theme. The room also has adjustable lamps, allowing the actress to read scripts comfortably even in her bedroom. This room is even a favourite of Alia Bhatt's cats, thanks to a bright blue side table and more quirky cushions.

Alia Bhatt’s home in Juhu reflects a side of her that the camera cannot see. The house truly reflects an old soul who also knows how to keep up with the times and look fashionable.

