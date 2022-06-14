4 Stunning takeaways from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's luxurious home in Delhi

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of veteran Rishi Kapoor, epitomizes forty-one with courage and boldness. She is a member of Bollywood's famed Kapoor clan and has established herself as a prominent jewellery and fashion designer. Although the designer-primary designer' abode is not in Mumbai, she frequently holds small dinner parties in her Delhi residence for the Kapoor clan. Riddhima's main residence is her opulent Delhi mansion, where she is married to Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni. Afterall, Delhi is the capital of India for no small reason. The city is home to unique sites that are not found anywhere else on the continent.

Here, we bring you 4 takeaways from Riddhima’s lavish apartment in Delhi that is filled with luxury.

1. In-house gym that will actually make you want to work out

It's no surprise that the exercise fanatic has an in-house well-equipped gym with mirrored walls and light wooden floors. Wood flooring creates a light and airy atmosphere in the room. The neutral home gym has provided lots of space to walk about in, with the regions between equipment left empty to provide extra floor space available for stretching and non-equipment training.

2. A living room with warm tones and a neutral palatte

Neutral hues can serve as an excellent foundation for a comfortable living space. Shades of white, cream, grey, brown, and black, when used in paint colours, furniture, and decor, create relaxed, liveable colour schemes. A similar colour palette in the shades of brown and neutral was used in Riddhima's Delhi home. The space features a huge beige lounger, a wooden coffee table, and a standout black leather chair. It also boasts gorgeous bubble chandeliers that illuminate the expansive living area, which has various family photos.

3. Luxury bedroom that gives hotel vibe

Luxury bedrooms begin with lighting and progress from there. Her house's bedrooms include an abundance of natural light, as well as wide windows and a magnificent wardrobe. Plush cushions and exceptionally smooth and silky bedding are a must when considering luxury bedroom ideas, and these adjustments go a long way in transforming an ordinary bedroom into something that seems more unique, as we can see in Riddhima's instagram images from time to time. The designer’s bedroom, like the living room, has dark wooden floors and a glossy white closet with a wooden patch over it.

4. Living room statement corner showstopper

An underused room corner is ideal for displaying statement decor pieces, which is what the designer attempted to do in her home. A massive and exquisite Ganpati idol placed in one of the corners completes the house, which is matched by yet another eye-catching artwork placed on the wall. This enormous statement piece has truly elevated her home's design quotient.

This entrepreneur's expansive home ideas through her magnificent Delhi home have provided her followers big inspiration and aims for a lovely décor.

