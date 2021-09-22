4 Tips that can come in handy while shifting into a new house

Have you recently decided on shifting to a new house? Are you in the process of packing all your stuff in boxes? Does it feel too overwhelming? Then we are here to help you out to shift into a new house in an organized manner. Shifting can be tedious. From wrapping the breakable stuff with plastic to emptying all corners, shifting is a lot of work.

At such times the easiest thing to do is follow a plan. So here are some tips that will surely help you and make your job of shifting into a new place easier and less time-consuming.

Make a list

The first thing that you need to do while packing all your stuff is to prepare a list. Start by planning out which area you will tackle first.

Label the cartons

A very important yet most overlooked activity during shifting is to label the cartons. This will help or in keeping each box in the correct room and will definitely make your job of unpacking easier.

Fold your clothes instead of dumping them in the carton

If you sure might seem tempting to randomly dump all your clothes into the box. But if you fold them and start them neatly inside the box, you will save a lot of time and energy when you unpack them in your new house.

Start with the heavy stuff

While packing, start with the heavy and bulky stuff. If you start with the knickknacks it might seem to be a little overwhelming whereas you start with the big stuff then you will feel that half your job is done.

